Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Franklin Square
Police & Fire

Man Charged After Attacking Employees, Punching Officer In Eye In Oceanside

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested after attacking two store employees and then punching a police officer in the eye.
A man was arrested after attacking two store employees and then punching a police officer in the eye. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A man has been charged with allegedly attacking a police officer and punching him in the eye during an arrest attempt on Long Island.

The incident took place in Oceanside around 3:10 a.m., Friday, June 17.

According to detectives, Julian Lynch, age 28, of Brooklyn, entered a 7-11 located at 475 Merrick Road. Once inside, he initiated a verbal altercation with a 36-year-old employee and walked around the counter, and hit the victim multiple times with a closed fist in the eye, causing him to hit his head on the counter and fall to the ground.

Lynch left the scene prior to the police arriving and headed to the CVS located at 598 Merrick Road in Rockville Centre, where he started another verbal altercation with a 31-year-old male employee demanding his belongings, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to place defendant Lynch under arrest, at which point he got into a physical struggle with the officers, police added.

During the struggle Lynch struck an officer with a closed fist in his right eye, causing substantial pain, police said.

Lynch and the officer were both transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of assault
  • Attempted robbery
  • Menacing
  • Criminal trespassing 
  • Resisting arrest. 

Lynch will be arraigned on Saturday, June 18, in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.