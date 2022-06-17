Man Charged After Attacking Employees, Punching Officer In Eye In Oceanside

A man has been charged with allegedly attacking a police officer and punching him in the eye during an arrest attempt on Long Island.

The incident took place in Oceanside around 3:10 a.m., Friday, June 17.

According to detectives, Julian Lynch, age 28, of Brooklyn, entered a 7-11 located at 475 Merrick Road. Once inside, he initiated a verbal altercation with a 36-year-old employee and walked around the counter, and hit the victim multiple times with a closed fist in the eye, causing him to hit his head on the counter and fall to the ground.

Lynch left the scene prior to the police arriving and headed to the CVS located at 598 Merrick Road in Rockville Centre, where he started another verbal altercation with a 31-year-old male employee demanding his belongings, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to place defendant Lynch under arrest, at which point he got into a physical struggle with the officers, police added.

During the struggle Lynch struck an officer with a closed fist in his right eye, causing substantial pain, police said.

Lynch and the officer were both transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

He was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Attempted robbery

Menacing

Criminal trespassing

Resisting arrest.

Lynch will be arraigned on Saturday, June 18, in Hempstead.

