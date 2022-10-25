Man Busted With Crystal Meth, Hundreds In Cash At Massapequa Home, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing charges after police allegedly found illegal drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash inside his home.

Charles Whittlesey, age 61, of Massapequa, was arrested Monday, Oct. 24, following an investigation by the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice bureau.

Detectives executed a search warrant on his Massapequa home, located on Euclid Avenue, where they reportedly found a clear plastic bag containing a clear, rocky substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

They also recovered two Sig Sauer 9mm 15 round magazines, numerous clear plastic bags, a digital scale, and $680 in cash, police said.

Whittlesey is facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

