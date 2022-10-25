Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Poll Reveals How Potential 2024 Biden-Trump Rematch Could Play Out In NY
Police & Fire

Man Busted With Crystal Meth, Hundreds In Cash At Massapequa Home, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Charles Whittlesey, age 61, was arrested Monday, Oct. 24, after police allegedly found drugs and ammunition inside his Massapequa home.
Charles Whittlesey, age 61, was arrested Monday, Oct. 24, after police allegedly found drugs and ammunition inside his Massapequa home. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing charges after police allegedly found illegal drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash inside his home.

Charles Whittlesey, age 61, of Massapequa, was arrested Monday, Oct. 24, following an investigation by the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice bureau.

Detectives executed a search warrant on his Massapequa home, located on Euclid Avenue, where they reportedly found a clear plastic bag containing a clear, rocky substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

They also recovered two Sig Sauer 9mm 15 round magazines, numerous clear plastic bags, a digital scale, and $680 in cash, police said.

Whittlesey is facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 25. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.