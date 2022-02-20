Man Attempting To Cross Nassau County Roadway Struck, Killed By Car, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on Long Island.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in Hicksville.

While attempting to cross Jerusalem Avenue at Parc Lane, an 81-year-old man was struck by a northbound 2005 Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.

The driver remained on scene and awaited police arrival.

The pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician, said police.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

