Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Arrival Of Stormy Weather Pattern Will Include New Chances For Snow
Police & Fire

Man Attempting To Cross Nassau County Roadway Struck, Killed By Car, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jerusalem Avenue near Parc Lane in Hicksville.
Jerusalem Avenue near Parc Lane in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on Long Island.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in Hicksville.

While attempting to cross Jerusalem Avenue at Parc Lane, an 81-year-old man was struck by a northbound 2005 Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old man, Nassau County Police said. 

The driver remained on scene and awaited police arrival. 

The pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician, said police.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.