Man Arrested In Nassau County Hit-Run Crash That Killed 72-Year-Old Woman

A 59-year-old Long Island man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old woman.

Suffolk County resident Nicholas Abbaj, of Ridge, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

NCPD previously reported that a Ford pickup truck struck the woman at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa at about 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The Ford then drove away from the scene, police said.

The woman, identified as Arlene Fierro, of Massapequa, was critically injured in the crash, and she died from her injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 1, NCPD reported.

