Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau County Diner Temporarily Closes After Pipes Burst
Police & Fire

Man Arrested In Nassau County Hit-Run Crash That Killed 72-Year-Old Woman

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Nicholas Abbaj
Nicholas Abbaj Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 59-year-old Long Island man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old woman.

Suffolk County resident Nicholas Abbaj, of Ridge, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

NCPD previously reported that a Ford pickup truck struck the woman at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa at about 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The Ford then drove away from the scene, police said.

The woman, identified as Arlene Fierro, of Massapequa, was critically injured in the crash, and she died from her injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 1, NCPD reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.