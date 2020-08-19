Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Strangling Woman On Highway Nabbed On Long Island

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 32-year-old driver accused of strangling a woman on a highway in New Jersey was arrested nearly three weeks after the incident on Long Island, authorities said.

Ian Mosley, of New York City, was driving on Route 78 in Union County when he assaulted the victim after a disagreement on July 28 around 6:50 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The woman called 9-1-1 and troopers from Troop B in Somerville found her at milepost 51, inside a car with injuries to her neck, face and arms, State Police said.

Mosley was captured in a Bay Shore home on Thursday, Aug. 13 by State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.

Mosley was charged with domestic aggravated assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats. 

He was lodged at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Yaphank Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

