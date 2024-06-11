Know Anything? Burglar Swipes Bike At Lawrence Home

It happened on Monday, June 10 in Lawrence, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 10:50 a.m., a man riding a green mountain bike walked up to a Cumberland Place residence and went through an unlocked door.

He left his bike and instead swiped the 49-year-old homeowner’s Cannondale Mountain bicycle, which was worth $600, and rode off, heading west on Cumberland Place.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who is about 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old.

He was seen wearing a gray long-sleeved sweatshirt, a blue baseball cap with white letters, gray pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the alleged thief is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.