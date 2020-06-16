Man Accused Of Stealing $13,000 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store

A man is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a furniture store.

Surveillance photos of a man and his Jeep have been released by Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives who are attempting to locate the man who targeted a furniture store on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Islip Terrace on multiple locations last month.

Police said that the man entered Out of the Box Furniture on three separate occasions between Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, stealing more than $13,000 in outdoor furniture, fleeing in a dark-colored Jeep.

No other descriptive information was provided about the alleged theft or suspect.

A reward has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip to the department online.

