Man Accused Of Menacing Woman, Assaulting Nassau County Police Officer

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he threatened to stab a woman and assaulted an officer.

Peter Belton, age 29, of Mineola, was arrested in the incident that happened in Mineola in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 7, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

At about 2 a.m. in a parking lot on Mineola Boulevard, Belton threatened to stab a 52-year-old Mineola woman and lunged in her direction, NCPD said.

The woman then called 911.

An officer located Belton walking on 2nd Street and told him to stop walking, and Belton punched the officer in the face, NCPD reported.

Police said Belton then flailed his arms when the officer tried to arrest him, and both men fell to the ground.

More officers arrived and helped place Belton under arrest, police said.

NCPD said the woman didn't sustain any injuries, and the officer suffered "substantial pain, swelling, bruising and lacerations to his face and both hands."

Belton also sustained an injury to his elbow, authorities said.

Police said both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Belton was charged with:

Third-degree menacing

Second-degree assault

Resisting arrest

He is scheduled to be arraigned when medically practical.

