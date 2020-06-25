Long Island Woman Drowns In Neighbor's Backyard Pool

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island woman in her neighbor's pool.

The incident happened in Suffolk County on Wednesday, June 24 at about 6:10 p.m. in Fort Salonga.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officers responded to 18 Truxton Lane after a resident called 911 reporting a woman floating in his backyard pool.

When officers arrived, they found Carol-Jean Werkstell unresponsive in the water.

Werkstell, 76, of 19 Truxton Lane, was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where she was pronounced dead.

