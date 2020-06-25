Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Woman Drowns In Neighbor's Backyard Pool

Joe Lombardi
The area of Truxton Lane in Fort Salonga where the incident occurred.
The area of Truxton Lane in Fort Salonga where the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island woman in her neighbor's pool.

The incident happened in Suffolk County on Wednesday, June 24 at about 6:10 p.m. in Fort Salonga.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officers responded to 18 Truxton Lane after a resident called 911 reporting a woman floating in his backyard pool. 

When officers arrived, they found Carol-Jean Werkstell unresponsive in the water.

Werkstell, 76, of 19 Truxton Lane, was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where she was pronounced dead.

