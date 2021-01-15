Long Island Woman Driving Drunk Rescued After Crashing Into Pond, Police Say

A Long Island woman driving drunk was rescued after she drove her vehicle into a pond.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 14, at approximately 7:50 p.m. in Ronkonkoma.

Melissa McMullen, age 39, of Islandia, drove a 2009 Mercury Mountaineer SUV into a pond at Colony Park Apartments, located at 500 Peconic St., according to Suffolk County Police.

Fifth Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers responded.

The vehicle was taking on water when Emergency Service officers Danny Colondona, Carmine Pellegrino, and Chris Oddo arrived, said police.

The officers broke a window, attached a chain so the vehicle wouldn’t go further into the water, and pulled the vehicle out of the pond with McMullen in it. McMullen was transported to Stony Brook University for evaluation.

McMullen was charged with driving while intoxicated and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

