Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed After Car Strikes Scooter On Busy Nassau Roadway
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Cruiser, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of East Main Street in Patchogue where the incident happened.
The area of East Main Street in Patchogue where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a police cruiser on a busy Long Island roadway, authorities announced.

The incident happened Friday, July 16, at approximately 10:25 p.m. in Patchogue.

An officer was in his vehicle stopped in traffic in front of 39 East Main Street, when he was struck by a 2018 Hyundai being driven by Sylvia Ebiware, age 44, of Bellport, Suffolk County Police said. 

The officer was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was treated and released.

Ebiware was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by drugs/alcohol. 

She is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 17.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.