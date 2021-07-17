Long Island Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Cruiser, Police Say

A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a police cruiser on a busy Long Island roadway, authorities announced.

The incident happened Friday, July 16, at approximately 10:25 p.m. in Patchogue.

An officer was in his vehicle stopped in traffic in front of 39 East Main Street, when he was struck by a 2018 Hyundai being driven by Sylvia Ebiware, age 44, of Bellport, Suffolk County Police said.

The officer was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was treated and released.

Ebiware was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by drugs/alcohol.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.