Long Island Woman Charged With Stealing $400K From Churches, Police Say

A Long Island office administrator has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from two area churches.

Iris Gomez, age 39, of East Islip, was charged on Wednesday, July 13 for the larcenies that occurred from August 2019 through January 2022 in Nassau County.

According to Nassau County detectives, police were notified that Gomez, working as an office administrator for St. William the Abbot Roman Catholic Church located at 2000 Jackson Ave., in Seaford, and Diocese of Rockville Centre located at 992 N Village Ave. in Rockville Centre, had been generating fraudulent invoices payable to her consulting company for work that was never performed.

A thorough investigation found Gomez used a consulting company she had established to fraudulently bill both churches. It was determined that the total loss dating back to August 2019 was in excess of $400,000 dollars, police said.

She was charged with two counts of grand larceny and is being held for arraignment on Thursday, July 14.

