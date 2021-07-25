Long Island Woman Charged With DWI After Three-Vehicle Hospitalizes Two

A Long Island woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a three-vehicle crash that hospitalized two people.

Priscilla Torres, age 39, of Brentwood, was driving a 2018 Nissan sedan northbound on County Road 83 in Farmingville as it overpasses South Bicycle Path at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 25, Suffolk County Police said.

The Nissan failed to maintain its lane and struck two other northbound vehicles: a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2010 Jeep Liberty, according to police.

The collision caused the Jeep Liberty to fall off the overpass to South Bicycle Path below where it came to a rest overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, a 54-year-old Coram woman, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camaro, a 38-year-old man from the state of Georgia, was not injured, said police.

Torres was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Her arraignment on the DWI is pending.

