Long Island Trio Nabbed On Weapons Charges

Police said three men were arrested for illegal gun possession after they fled the scene during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Officers initiated a traffic stop after seeing a BMW speeding in North Amityville at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the BMW had been traveling west on Sunrise Highway near 41st Street.

The BMW stopped in the driveway of 550 Prospect St., and three men got out of the vehicle and ran away at about 5:25 p.m., police said.

Officers searched the area and were able to arrest the men a short time later.

SCPD said 23-year-old Tahlik Brown, of North Amityville, was charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal trespass

Police reported that 21-year-old Ronnie Langhorn-Cosby, of Mastic, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Police said 27-year-old Seti Robinson, of Mastic, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17

Five bench warrants

The three were arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 631-854-8152.

