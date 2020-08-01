Long Island Teen Crossing Street Struck, Killed By BMW, Police Say

An 18-year-old crossing a Long Island street was struck and killed by a BMW driven by a fellow teenager, police said.

The incident happened in Amityville Saturday, Aug. 1 at about 2:20 a.m.

Jose Cantarero, 18, of Amityville, was driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML430 northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the victim who was crossing the road at Coolidge Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Cantarero initially left the scene but returned a few minutes later in the vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

The victim, Jose Perez, also 18 of Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.

