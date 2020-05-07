Long Island Pizza Delivery Driver Killed In Head-On Crash

A Long Island pizza delivery driver was killed in a head-on crash.

It happened Wednesday, May 6 at about 4:30 p.m. in West Babylon.

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a two-car crash that killed a pizza delivery driver in West Babylon on Wednesday.

Michelle Cordovano, 28, of West Babylon, was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty northbound on Bergen Avenue when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2015 Toyota Prius head-on, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Prius, Carlos Mora, 49, of Babylon, was making a delivery for Gino’s Pizza of Babylon, located on Deer Park Avenue, police said.

Mora was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from West Babylon Rescue Ambulance. A physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

Cordovano and a female passenger were transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cordovano was charged with driving with a suspended license and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

