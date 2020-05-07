Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Storm Bringing Snow To Parts Of Area Will Be Packed With Winds That Could Cause Power Outages
Police & Fire

Long Island Pizza Delivery Driver Killed In Head-On Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island pizza delivery driver was killed in a head-on crash.
A Long Island pizza delivery driver was killed in a head-on crash. Photo Credit: File

A Long Island pizza delivery driver was killed in a head-on crash.

It happened Wednesday, May 6 at about 4:30 p.m. in West Babylon.

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a two-car crash that killed a pizza delivery driver in West Babylon on Wednesday.

Michelle Cordovano, 28, of West Babylon, was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty northbound on Bergen Avenue when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2015 Toyota Prius head-on, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Prius, Carlos Mora, 49, of Babylon, was making a delivery for Gino’s Pizza of Babylon, located on Deer Park Avenue, police said.

Mora was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from West Babylon Rescue Ambulance. A physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

Cordovano and a female passenger were transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cordovano was charged with driving with a suspended license and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.