Long Island Man Under Influence Crashes Car, Assaults Cops, Hospital Staff, Police Say

A man allegedly on Ketamine injured a Nassau County Police officer and became combative with hospital workers after crashing into a fence in Uniondale, police said.

Garden City resident Ryan Marrinan was driving through the intersection of Westbury Boulevard and Oak Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 when he lost control and struck a chain-link fence outside the UPS Customer Service Center.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found Marrinan at the scene, who was “behaving highly erratic” and an investigation determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Marrinan was placed under arrest, at which point he became combative, injuring an officer. Police said that the officer’s hand and elbow were injured, and caused “substantial pain.”

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries.

According to police, Marrinan was also transported to a local hospital for treatment on minor injuries from the crash, at which point he again became combative, this time to hospital staff.

Nassau County Police officers allegedly had to intervene and restrain Marrinan, who was eventually subdued.

During the struggle, a second officer suffered a wrist injury that required medical treatment.

Further investigation found that Marrinan was also in possession of a white, powdery substance believed to be Ketamine, police said.

Marrinan, 31, was charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Police said that he will be arraigned when he is “medically practical.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.