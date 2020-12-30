Long Island Man Shoots Housemate With Crossbow, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly shooting his housemate with a crossbow.

James Nicosia was involved in a discussion with his landlord at his home, located at 269 Hallock Road, in Stony Brook, when Xiaonan Sun, who is the landlord’s son and one of Nicosia’s housemates, shot him with a crossbow around 6:55 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, said the Suffolk County Police.

Nicosia, 41, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Sixth Squad detectives charged Sun, 36, with assault.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.