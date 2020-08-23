Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Here's When Potentially Severe Thunderstorms Will Bring Relief From Heat
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Rescued After Being Stranded On Raft For Hours

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach.
Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Long Island man was rescued after being stranded on a raft for hours.

The rescue was made overnight on Sunday, Aug. 23 at Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers received a 911 call reporting a man yelling for help in the marsh on the north side of Narrow Bay just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

A Suffolk County Police Department helicopter located a 10-foot inflatable raft with Coram man resident Brian Bishop onboard struggling to reach the shore at approximately 3:50 a.m

It is believed the man was in the raft for approximately eight hours, police said.

Officers John Mullins and Dale Kelly pulled the man aboard a Marine Bureau vessel and began a search for another man who had also been on the raft.

Bishop, 35, and a friend had launched the raft from Smith Point County Park in Shirley earlier in the night, more than two miles from where Bishop was found. 

The friend had jumped out of the boat and swam to shore. After a brief search, the man was located, unharmed, onshore.

Seventh Precinct officers and the United States Coast Guard assisted in the search.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.