Long Island Man Rescued After Being Stranded On Raft For Hours

A Long Island man was rescued after being stranded on a raft for hours.

The rescue was made overnight on Sunday, Aug. 23 at Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers received a 911 call reporting a man yelling for help in the marsh on the north side of Narrow Bay just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

A Suffolk County Police Department helicopter located a 10-foot inflatable raft with Coram man resident Brian Bishop onboard struggling to reach the shore at approximately 3:50 a.m

It is believed the man was in the raft for approximately eight hours, police said.

Officers John Mullins and Dale Kelly pulled the man aboard a Marine Bureau vessel and began a search for another man who had also been on the raft.

Bishop, 35, and a friend had launched the raft from Smith Point County Park in Shirley earlier in the night, more than two miles from where Bishop was found.

The friend had jumped out of the boat and swam to shore. After a brief search, the man was located, unharmed, onshore.

Seventh Precinct officers and the United States Coast Guard assisted in the search.

