Long Island Man Nabbed For String Of Business Burglaries

A Long Island man is in custody following a string of business burglaries over the course of two months, police said.

Suffolk County Police investigators arrested Mastic Beach resident Richard Greene at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, after he attempted to break into a pizzeria that still had employees inside.

Police said that Greene broke the glass door of Michelangelo Pizzeria on Main Street in Center Moriches on April 8, at which point an employee inside the closed restaurant approached Greene, who fled. The employee chased Green and called the police.

Investigators tracked down Greene outside CVS on West Main Street in Patchogue less than an hour after the attempted break-in, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation in Greene determined he was allegedly responsible for:

A burglary of Sunwave Cleaners on the South Service Road in Patchogue at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26;

A burglary of Dunkin’ Donuts on East Main Street in Patchogue at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 26;

A burglary of RG Wings on Mastic Road in Mastic at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3;

A criminal mischief incident at Your Bagel Cafe on Main Street in Center Moriches at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

Greene was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and circumventing an interlock device. He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, April 10.

