Long Island Man Kills Dog During Video Call While Threatening Family Member, Police Say

A Long Island man has been accused of killing a dog during a video call and threatening a family member.

A 23-year-old man found a Chihuahua that had escaped from its Central Islip home on Sunday, May 9, Suffolk County Police said.

After keeping the dog for nearly a month, the man contacted a family member via FaceTime on Tuesday, June 1, and strangled the dog, killing it, while threatening his family member during the video call, according to police.

Suffolk County PD Third Squad detectives investigated and determined the dog’s remains were discarded.

Detectives with the assistance of officers from the Third Precinct Crime Section recovered the remains at a waste transfer facility in Holbrook on Friday, June 4. A necropsy will be performed.

The man, a resident of Brentwood, was been charged with:

Aggravated cruelty to animals,

Second-degree aggravated harassment.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.

The SPCA assisted in the investigation.

