Long Island Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a tree, according to authorities.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 15.
Erik Schreiber, age 37, of Islip, was traveling eastbound on the Sunrise Service Road, in Bayport, when his 2008 Nissan the roadway and struck a tree, said the Suffolk County Police
Schreiber was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.
