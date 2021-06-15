Long Island Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a tree, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 15.

Erik Schreiber, age 37, of Islip, was traveling eastbound on the Sunrise Service Road, in Bayport, when his 2008 Nissan the roadway and struck a tree, said the Suffolk County Police

Schreiber was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

