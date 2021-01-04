Long Island Man Facing Drug, Weapons Charges Following Fatal Crash

A man is facing drug and weapons charges after a crash at a Long Island intersection that killed a man.

Malcolm Stewart, age 29, of Coram, was driving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz in Medford, northbound on County Road 101 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3 when he drove through a red light and his vehicle struck a 2021 Chevrolet, driven by James Palumbo, age 56, of Yaphank, Suffolk County Police.

Palumbo was traveling southbound, making a left turn onto Station Road, according to police.

When officers arrived, Stewart was in possession of a .45 caliber handgun, Suffolk County Police said, adding that officers located narcotics on Stewart and in his vehicle.

Palumbo was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Stewart and his passenger, Savanna Steinbach, 23, of Shirley, were both transported to Long Island Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Stewart with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Steinbach was charged :

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They are scheduled for arraignment at a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

