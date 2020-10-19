Long Island Man Dies After Falling From Personal Watercraft

Police are investigating the death of a Long Island man who was found in the water.

Joseph Kelly, 51, of Babylon, launched his personal watercraft from Amityville on Sunday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

When Kelly did not return to shore, an acquaintance notified police at approximately 7:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Following a search, Kelly and his watercraft were located in Copiague in the water south of Tanner Park at approximately 11 a.m., police said.

Kelly was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.