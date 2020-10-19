Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Long Island Man Dies After Falling From Personal Watercraft

Joe Lombardi
The water south of Tanner Park in Copiague.
The water south of Tanner Park in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the death of a Long Island man who was found in the water.

Joseph Kelly, 51, of Babylon, launched his personal watercraft from Amityville on Sunday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

When Kelly did not return to shore, an acquaintance notified police at approximately 7:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19. 

Following a search, Kelly and his watercraft were located in Copiague in the water south of Tanner Park at approximately 11 a.m., police said.

Kelly was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

