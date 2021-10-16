Long Island Man Charged With DWI After Fatal Hit-Run Crash

A Long Island man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian overnight.

Darwin Contreras, age 30, was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee in North Bay Shore northbound on Fifth Avenue when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, in front of 1724 Fifth Ave., at approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, Dany Ibarra, age 38, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Contreras fled the scene and was located a short time later, according to police.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Contreras, of Central Islip, was charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death,

Driving while intoxicated.

Contreras will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.