Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged With DWI After Fatal Hit-Run Crash

Joe Lombardi
The area where the crash happened in North Bay Shore.
The area where the crash happened in North Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian overnight.

Darwin Contreras, age 30, was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee in North Bay Shore northbound on Fifth Avenue when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, in front of 1724 Fifth Ave., at approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, Dany Ibarra, age 38, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Contreras fled the scene and was located a short time later, according to police.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Contreras, of Central Islip, was charged with:

  • Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death,
  • Driving while intoxicated. 

Contreras will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Oct. 17.

