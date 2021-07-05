Long Island Man Charged With BWI After Crash Sends Now Missing Passenger Overboard

A Long Island man has been charged with boating while intoxicated after the vessel he was operating struck a jetty and one of his passengers went overboard and is now missing.

Jack Benjamin, age 25, of Farmingville, was operating a 2003 Parker center console boat in the Great South Bay when the vessel struck a jetty in Sayville at the end of Browns River Road at around 1:25 a.m. Monday, July 5, Suffolk County Police.

A male passenger, also age 25, who was not wearing a life jacket, was thrown overboard, according to police.

Suffolk County Police officers, personnel from multiple fire departments and the United States Coast Guard conducted a search for the man, who remains missing. Marine Bureau officers are continuing to search.

Benjamin and a female passenger were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where they were treated and released. Three other passengers were not injured.

Benjamin was charged with boating while intoxicated. He will be held at the Fifth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, July 6.

The boat was impounded.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

