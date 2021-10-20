Long Island Man Charged In Crash That Killed Teenager

A Long Island man is facing charges after authorities said he fled from police in a stolen pickup truck and was involved in a crash that killed a teenager.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, an officer attempted to pull over a Toyota Tacoma with a stolen license plate on Long Island Avenue near Gazebo Lane in Holtsville.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Robert Hengeveld, of Blue Point, fled from police, SCPD reported.

Police said at about 11:40 p.m., Hengeveld was traveling south on North Ocean Avenue when the Toyota struck a Honda Civic that was traveling east on Express Drive South.

The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Starlin Diaz Felipe, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

SCPD said a passenger in the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Hengeveld was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SCPD said Hengeveld was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

First-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Multiple bench warrants

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

