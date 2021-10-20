Contact Us
One Dead, One Wounded Following Long Island Police Pursuit

Kathy Reakes
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

One person was killed and another seriously injured during a police pursuit on Long Island.

The incident began around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Holtsville when Suffolk County Police noticed that a Toyota Tacoma mid-size truck failed to stop at a red light and attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to Suffolk County Police, the vehicle fled on North Ocean Avenue, near Express Drive South, with the police car in pursuit.

The Tacoma then collided with a Honda Civic on Express Drive South, police said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A passenger in the Tacoma was ejected and seriously injured. They are being treated at Stony Brook Hospital, police said. 

The driver of the Tacoma attempted to flee but was captured a short distance away. 

He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending. An investigation continues into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

