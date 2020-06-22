Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: LI Woman Killed After Colliding With Bulkhead While Being Towed Behind Boat
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged After Crash Injures Two

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two pedestrians were injured near the intersection of North 7th Street and Victory Drive in Ronkonkoma, police said.
Two pedestrians were injured near the intersection of North 7th Street and Victory Drive in Ronkonkoma, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A driver was arrested after being involved in a crash that injured two pedestrians on Long Island, according to authorities.

Suffolk County Police said that Ronkonkoma resident Eric Boemper was driving a 2006 Mazda 3 on Victory Drive near the intersection of North 7th Street while speeding on Sunday, June 21.

It is alleged that when Boemper turned the Mazda abruptly to avoid crashing into another vehicle, he struck a pole and two pedestrians on the shoulder of the roadway at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The pedestrians - a 20- and 18-year-old man - were treated at the scene and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries.

Boemper, 21, was taken into custody by Suffolk County Police officers without further incident and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. 

Boemper was released and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola later this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.