Long Island Man Charged After Crash Injures Two

A driver was arrested after being involved in a crash that injured two pedestrians on Long Island, according to authorities.

Suffolk County Police said that Ronkonkoma resident Eric Boemper was driving a 2006 Mazda 3 on Victory Drive near the intersection of North 7th Street while speeding on Sunday, June 21.

It is alleged that when Boemper turned the Mazda abruptly to avoid crashing into another vehicle, he struck a pole and two pedestrians on the shoulder of the roadway at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The pedestrians - a 20- and 18-year-old man - were treated at the scene and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries.

Boemper, 21, was taken into custody by Suffolk County Police officers without further incident and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Boemper was released and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola later this year.

