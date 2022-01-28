Contact Us
Long Island Man Busted For Stealing Some $30K From Business, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A Long Island man has been charged with robbery for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing more than $30,000.

Shane S. Filasky, age 46, of East Hampton, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 28, said Lt. Gregory Schaefer, of the Southampton Police.

According to Schaefer, Filasky was arrested following an investigation into a robbery at Montoya Communicdtaion in East Hampton on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in which $30,8000 was stolen.

Filasky was arrested after he was released by the Suffolk County Police where he had been arrested on drug charges.

East Hampton Police charged him with one count of robbery, He is being held pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

