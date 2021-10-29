Contact Us
Long Island Man Attacked Victim With Machete, Struck Him With Vehicle, Police Say

A Brentwood man was arrested for allegedly attacking a man with a machete and then running over him with a vehicle.
A Long Island man is behind bars for alleged attempted murder after he assaulted another man with a machete and struck him with a vehicle, authorities say.

Rosali Marquez, age 38, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 28, by Suffolk County Police, with assistance from the US Marshals Service, for attacking the man last month in Brentwood.

According to police, Marquez was driving in a vehicle with an acquaintance in Brentwood on Friday, Sept. 10 when the men got into a fight and Marquez stopped the vehicle on Grove Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. 

The two exited the vehicle and Marquez attacked the victim with a machete. Marquez then reentered the vehicle and ran over the victim, police said.

The victim, age 35, of Bay Shore, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries and has since been released.

Following an investigation, Marquez was tracked to Queens, where he was arrested. 

Marquez, of Brentwood, was charged with attempted murder. 

He is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Oct. 29.

