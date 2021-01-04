Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Long Island Man Apprehended After Attempting To Murder Mother On Christmas Day, Police Say

Southampton Police arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to kill his mother and then cut his own wrists.
A Long Island man has been apprehended after allegedly attempting to kill his mother on Christmas Day and then slitting his own wrists.

Frank Holecek, 71, of Hamptons Bay, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 25, after police received a 911 call from a residence in Hampton Bays for a person bleeding, according to authorities.

Responding officers arrived at the home and found a 97-year-old woman in the residence with her son, Holecek, with self-inflicted wounds to his wrists, Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

An investigation determined after talking to his mother that Holecek had attempted to murder her and then attempted to commit suicide, police Ralph said.

Patrol officers requested medical attention for both parties. 

Southampton Volunteer Ambulance responded and transported the 97-year-old victim to one area hospital and the son to a separate hospital.

Holecek was charged with attempted murder. 

