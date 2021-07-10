Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on a Long Island roadway.

Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

Decamp was arrested and charged with DWI. He is being held at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

