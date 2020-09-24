Long Island Man, 26, Shot In Parked Car

The shooter who struck a 26-year-old man who was parked in a car on Long Island overnight is on the loose, police said.

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating an incident in Wyandanch, where a man was hospitalized with a gunshot at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Police said that a man from Wyandanch was sitting in a parked vehicle on Winter Avenue near Nicolls Road when he was struck by a bullet that was fired from outside the vehicle.

First responders treated the man at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

