Long Island Man, 22, Seriously Injured When Mercedes Crashes Into Two PSEG Poles, Police Say

A Long Island man was seriously injured his Mercedes crashed into two poles.

Liam Tomin, 22, of Southold, was injured around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, during the crash on Route 25 in Southold, said the Southold Police.

According to police, Tomin was driving the 2004 Mercedes-Benz eastbound in the area of 64755 Route 25 when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with two PSEG poles.

Tomin was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Greenport Fire Department with serious injuries.

Tomin's vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

