Police & Fire

Long Island Hotel Employee Dies After Fall

Joe Lombardi
Hotel Regency Long Island.
Hotel Regency Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An employee at a Long Island hotel is dead after falling from an upper floor window overnight.

David Lerner, age 41, of Holbrook, an employee of the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge, located at 1717 Motor Parkway, was at work when he fell from an upper floor window to the ground at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Suffolk County Police said.

Lerner was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

