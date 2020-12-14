Long Island Deli Owner Becomes Second Person To Die From Injuries After Shooting

The owner of a Long Island deli is the second fatality after a shooting in which one other man was killed and two others were seriously injured.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 12 at around 6:10 p.m. in Copiague.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired at La Vaquita Corp. deli, located at 2340 Great Neck Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four men had been shot inside the deli, police said.

One man, Manuel Cruz-Hernandez, age 47, of Copiague, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The owner of the deli, Bolivar Rodriguez, age 61, of Amityville, as well as Juan Ramone Avilla Roque, 30, of North Amityville, and Daniel E. Acosta, 40, of Copiague, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

On Monday, Dec. 14, police announced Rodriguez has died from his injuries.

Early Sunday evening, Dec. 13, Suffolk County Police announced that 62-year-old Dionicio Calderon-Oseguera, of Copiague, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Calderon-Oseguera was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Dec. 14.

