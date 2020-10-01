Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Diocese In Nassau County Declares Bankruptcy After Sex Abuse Lawsuits
Police & Fire

Long Island 7-Eleven Worker Charged With Killing Shoplifter

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Police investigators surveying the evidence after a 7-Eleven store clerk killed a would-be shoplifter in Melville. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Lopez
Suffolk County Police investigators surveying the evidence after a 7-Eleven store clerk killed a would-be shoplifter in Melville. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Lopez
Suffolk County Police investigators surveying the evidence after a 7-Eleven store clerk killed a would-be shoplifter in Melville. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Lopez

An employee at a 7-Eleven location on Long Island has been charged for killing an alleged shoplifter with a box cutter.

Melville resident Raquan Jackson attempted to steal food and drinks from the 7-Eleven location at 24-28 Broadhollow Road in Melville at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, police said.

Conroy Jarman, an employee working at 7-Eleven at the time of the shoplifting incident chased Jackson from the store to a nearby parking lot on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station, police said, where the two got into a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, Jarman allegedly stabbed Jackson in the chest with a box cutter. Jarman, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Jarman, 29, of Hempstead, was taken into custody following the fatal incident and later charged with second-degree manslaughter. He is scheduled to be held overnight and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Oct. 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.