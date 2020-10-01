Long Island 7-Eleven Worker Charged With Killing Shoplifter

An employee at a 7-Eleven location on Long Island has been charged for killing an alleged shoplifter with a box cutter.

Melville resident Raquan Jackson attempted to steal food and drinks from the 7-Eleven location at 24-28 Broadhollow Road in Melville at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, police said.

Conroy Jarman, an employee working at 7-Eleven at the time of the shoplifting incident chased Jackson from the store to a nearby parking lot on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station, police said, where the two got into a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, Jarman allegedly stabbed Jackson in the chest with a box cutter. Jarman, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Jarman, 29, of Hempstead, was taken into custody following the fatal incident and later charged with second-degree manslaughter. He is scheduled to be held overnight and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Oct. 2.

