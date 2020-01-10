Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Alleged Shoplifter Killed Following Fight With Long Island 7-Eleven Worker

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road in Melville.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 7-Eleven clerk working on Long Island confronted an alleged shoplifter who was later found dead outside the store, police said.

The shoplifter walked into 7-Eleven in Melville at 24-28 Broadhollow Road shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, police said.

He proceeded to steal some food and drink items before attempting to flee, at which point the clerk - who was the only employee working at the time - confronted him.

A fight allegedly broke out between the two, and the shoplifter suffered a stab wound to his torso from a box cutter the employee had been using at the time of the shoplifting incident. 

After stabbing the shoplifter, the clerk returned to 7-Eleven and called 911.

Police said the shoplifter was pronounced dead at the scene and the clerk is currently being questioned, though charges have yet to be filed.

Neither the clerk nor the shoplifter’s identities have been released. 

This is a developing story. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

