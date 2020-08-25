LI Man Wanted For Opening Line Of Credit Under Another Person’s Name To Buy Pricey Puppies

An alert has been issued for a man wanted on Long Island after illegally opening a line of credit to purchase two dogs.

Nicholas Citron is being sought by Suffolk County Police detectives after he opened a line of credit using another person’s name and address to pay for two dogs from Canine Corral on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.

After purchasing the puppies at 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 28 last year, a warrant was issued for his arrest on a third-degree grand larceny charge.

The Yorkshire terrier puppies were valued at about $4,500 for both.

Police noted that Citron is also wanted for violating his probation, attempted robbery, identity theft, and possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information regarding Citron’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or texting “SCPD” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

