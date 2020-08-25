Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

LI Man Wanted For Opening Line Of Credit Under Another Person’s Name To Buy Pricey Puppies

Zak Failla
Nicholas Citron
Nicholas Citron Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

An alert has been issued for a man wanted on Long Island after illegally opening a line of credit to purchase two dogs.

Nicholas Citron is being sought by Suffolk County Police detectives after he opened a line of credit using another person’s name and address to pay for two dogs from Canine Corral on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.

After purchasing the puppies at 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 28 last year, a warrant was issued for his arrest on a third-degree grand larceny charge.

The Yorkshire terrier puppies were valued at about $4,500 for both.

Police noted that Citron is also wanted for violating his probation, attempted robbery, identity theft, and possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information regarding Citron’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or texting “SCPD” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

