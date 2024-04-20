Freeport Man Worked As Dentist Without License, Police Say

Nassau County Police say detectives determined Jose L. Rodriguez Delacruz, age 53, worked out of a second-floor office in Freeport located on West Sunrise Highway.

After conducting an investigation, it was discovered he was practicing as an unlicensed dentist and was placed under arrest without incident.

Delacruz, a resident of Freeport, was charged with unauthorized practice and was arraigned on Friday, April 19 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of Rodriguez to call the Nassau County PD Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.

