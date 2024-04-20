Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Freeport Man Worked As Dentist Without License, Police Say

A Long Island man has been accused of working as a dentist despite not having a license.

Jose L. Rodriguez Delacruz

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Nassau County Police say detectives determined Jose L. Rodriguez Delacruz, age 53,  worked out of a second-floor office in Freeport located on West Sunrise Highway.

After conducting an investigation, it was discovered he was practicing as an unlicensed dentist and was placed under arrest without incident.

Delacruz, a resident of Freeport, was charged with unauthorized practice and was arraigned on Friday, April 19 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of Rodriguez to call the Nassau County PD Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. 

