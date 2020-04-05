LI Man Involved In High-Speed Chase That Injured Police Officer, Nabbed, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested in connection with a high-speed pursuit that seriously injured a police officer.

On Thursday, April 2, Suffolk County Sheriff's deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation in the Middle Island area when they spotted a man matching the description of a suspect wanted for a high-speed pursuit in Southold and Riverhead on Tuesday, March 31, that badly injured a Riverhead Town police officer, said Suffolk County Sheriff's Chief Michael P. Sharkey.

The suspect, Alfred Cowell, 40, was seen getting into a car, a Kia Telluride, police said. Deputies then followed Cowell in their unmarked car to the parking lot at Smith Point County Park in Mastic Beach.

The deputies coordinated with marked units from the Sheriff’s Office and arrested Cowell without incident, Sharkey said.

Cowell was transported to Riverhead where he was turned over to Southold Police. Southold Police charged Cowell with:

burglary,

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,

unlawfully fleeing police,

reckless driving,

aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,

and various traffic violations.

"This is a fine example of interagency collaboration that ultimately led to the arrest of this suspect whose callous actions caused life-threatening injuries to an officer," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. "I am proud of the deputies for their excellent work and role in bringing this individual to justice.”

Riverhead Chief David Hegermiller said: "Thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies involved in the arrest of Alfred Cowell of whose alleged criminal and careless actions precipitated the motor vehicle accident that seriously injured one of Riverhead's finest."

