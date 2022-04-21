Know Them? Two Suspects Wanted For Port Washington Burglary

Police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing a Hebrew school on Long Island.

The two suspects were seen on video pulling on the door handles of the Chabad Hebrew School, located at 80 Shore Road in Port Washington, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The female suspect cut the side screen window, climbed through the window, and took property from the school, NCPD said.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a white 2014 Ford Mustang with an Illinois registration.

Police said one of the suspects was a white female, between ages 17 and 28, with blonde hair.

The second suspect was a white male, also between ages 17 and 28, with long brown hair, NCPD said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or NCPD at 516-573-6600.

