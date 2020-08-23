Know Them Or This Car? Duo Wanted For Stealing $680 Worth Of Items At Long Island Target

An alert has been issued as police attempt to identify and locate a pair who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location earlier this year.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man and woman stole clothing and various other items from Target on Vets Highway in Commack at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 20. No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

The stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $680, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

