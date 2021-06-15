Contact Us
Police & Fire

Know Them? Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing SUV From Long Island Chick-fil-A Parking Lot

Zak Failla
Police released surveillance photos of suspects who allegedly stole a car from Chick-Fil-A in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
An alert has been issued by police on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a pair of suspects who allegedly stole an SUV from the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant last month.

The man and woman are wanted by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers after they allegedly stole a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse from the Chick-fil-A parking lot on Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale at 6:55 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

In the photos, the woman can be seen wearing a dark-colored Marvel sweatshirt and dark pants, while the man is wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red shorts (see above). No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

