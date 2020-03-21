Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Know Them? Man, Two Women Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Store

Three people are wanted for allegedly stealing handbags from Burlington on Vets Highway in Commack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Three suspects allegedly walked into a Long Island Burlington location, and walked out with three stolen handbags, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of three wanted suspects who allegedly stole $150 worth of handbags from Burlington on Vets Highway in Commack.

The alleged shoplifting incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. They then fled in a light-colored sedan.

Police investigators in Suffolk County are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the three people pictured above. Anyone with information regarding the shoplifting incident or who recognizes the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

