Man Smashes Victim With Hammer During Seaford Fight: Police

The altercation occurred in Seaford on Sunday, May 5.

According to Nassau County Police, a physical fight broke out between two acquaintances at a home on Spruce Street.

During the fight, police said Mark Moran, age 61 of Massapequa, struck his victim, a 64-year-old man, multiple times in the head, causing the man to suffer deep lacerations to his head and other parts of his body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Moran was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Assault

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due to appear at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, May 14.

