Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Serious Crash Shuts Down Long Island Expressway Stretch
Police & Fire

Know Them? Man, Three Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole from a Shirley store last month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole from a Shirley store last month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a group of suspects who are at large after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of shoes.

A man and three women entered Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway in Shirley at approximately 12:15 p.m. and allegedly stole Nike sneakers on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The stolen sneakers had an estimated value of approximately $700, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects (pictured above) has been asked to contact investigators at Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.