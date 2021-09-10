Know Them? Man, Three Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a group of suspects who are at large after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of shoes.

A man and three women entered Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway in Shirley at approximately 12:15 p.m. and allegedly stole Nike sneakers on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The stolen sneakers had an estimated value of approximately $700, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects (pictured above) has been asked to contact investigators at Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

