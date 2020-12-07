Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Packages From Long Island Homes

Police are seeking the public's help in locating two men who stole several packages collectively valued at $835 from front porches of Long Island homes.

The incidents took place on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Smithtown on Lynch Lane, Cusick Avenue, Meadow Road, and Hilltop Drive, according to Suffolk County Police.

A video of the thefts can be viewed here.

Anyone who believes their packages have been stolen can call 631-852-COPS.

Anyone who recognized the men or who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips app or online.

