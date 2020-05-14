Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Know Him Or This Car? Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Stop & Shop

A man is wanted for stealing groceries from Stop & Shop in Lake Ronkonkoma, police said. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Recognize this man or station wagon?

Police investigators on Long Island have released surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly stole groceries from Stop & Shop earlier this month before fleeing in a Buck Roadmaster.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert for a wanted man who allegedly stole from Stop & Shop on Portion Road on Saturday, May 2.

No other information on the suspect was provided by Suffolk County Police investigators.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to call investigators at 1-800-220-TIPS or to submit an anonymous tip online .

